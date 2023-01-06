Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Throws Shade By Joking She Looks Like a ‘Polygamist’ ​With Hairstyle

Sister Wives star Christine Brown threw shade at her former lifestyle by joking that she looks like a “polygamist” while trying a new hairstyle.

“I don’t know why I can’t do this hairstyle,” Christine, 50, said as she showed that part of her hair had been pulled back ​with bobby pins on the top of her hair via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 5. “Everyone else looks cute with it, but I look like a frickin’ polygamist.”

She jokingly added, “It’s anger making.”

The TLC personality made the ​funny comparison more than one year after she announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

TLC

The former couple – who spiritually wed in 1994 – share kids Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Aspyn, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Just over one year after Kody’s third wife, ​Christine, announced their separation,In Touch broke the news that​ second wife​ Janelle Brown had also left Kody, 53, after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage in December 2022. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time.

Meanwhile, first wife Meri Brown confirmed Kody had ended their marriage during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that same month.

Fourth wife ​Robyn Brown – whom Kody legally married in 2014 – remains the father of 18’s only wife.

Christine has been open about her thoughts on polygamy since ending her marriage, noting that she plans to be a monogamist moving forward.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

While reflecting on her split in August 2022, the Cooking with Just Christine star told People that “every single cell in my body is happier.”

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” Christine added. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

She went on to note that she doesn’t plan to be a sister wife in the future. “I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” the mother of six said. “I will be a monogamist from here on out.”