Leaning on family. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown went on a “road trip” amid Christine’s drama with Kody Brown.

Christine, 50, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 6, to give her followers a glimpse into the trip with Janelle, 53. The series of clips began with the Cooking with Just Christine host announcing that they were going to share “car confessions.”

“Janelle and I are on a road trip today,” Christine shared while behind the wheel, noting that “Janelle does not like my driving.” The mother of six replied, “I have to be on my phone a lot so I don’t pay attention to the road.”

“I used to be afraid of flying really bad. So what I do now when I fly is I just pretend like I am Janelle in a car with me driving,” Christine explained. “And you know what? I’m fine so I don’t even fear flying anymore.”

Janelle laughed before adding, “I’m trying to do better.” The videos concluded with Christine assuring her former sister wife that she was “doing great” and she was “proud” of her.

The women have maintained a close friendship after Christine announced her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. She shared the news just two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from their home base in Arizona back to Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In a teaser clip for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, Christine and Kody were seen arguing as they tried to decide whether or not to end their spiritual marriage.

“We’ve been married for 25 years. I’ve known you for almost 30 years. Don’t insult me, tell me straight up. If you don’t want to be married to me anymore, you don’t want to have an intimate marriage with me anymore, flipping tell me,” Christine said in the sneak peek clip. “It is cowardly. Man the f–k up, come on.”

At another point in the promo clip, Christine confronted Kody about his reluctance to officially divorce her. “Why are you insisting on holding onto me? This isn’t working, Kody. You said it wasn’t working too,” she said during a heated argument.

In addition to Christine and Janelle, Kody is also married to wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

The split will play out on season 17 of the TLC show, which will premiere on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.