Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed that she doesn’t know what her ex-husband Kody Brown’s job is.

“I don’t know. He runs amuck,” Christine, 51, admitted when she was asked what Kody, 54, does for work while appearing on the Tuesday, December 19, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast. “He’s very disorganized. I don’t know, I don’t have any idea.”

The reality star dropped several other bombshells about her marriage to the Brown patriarch, including that she viewed the family’s plan to move to Coyote Pass as a fresh start for the family after they left Las Vegas.

“Once I saw Coyote Pass I felt like, in the cul-de-sac [in Las Vegas] it looked like it was perfect, but we were already really broken,” Christine shared. “I felt like our lives were very separate in the cul-de-sac, even though we were right there … like I lived a very separate life with my children in Las Vegas and I felt like Coyote Pass was going to be a restarting for us.”

Kody felt that Las Vegas was “unsafe” for their kids and believed moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, was the right decision for their polygamous family.

“We were gonna go there and we were gonna all move on to the property,” the TLC personality continued. “It really was going to be very uniting, that’s really what I thought Coyote Pass would be. To me, it was a beautiful restart that our family really needed because I didn’t think that Las Vegas … we just felt really broken and disjointed in Las Vegas but guess what? It didn’t work out that way when we moved to Flagstaff.”

Kody and his wives purchased the Coyote Pass land in 2018 for $820,000. While Kody originally planned to live in one large house with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine and their 18 children, his then-wives shot down the idea. He then planned to build five separate homes on the property so that each wife could have their own home, though the building process was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine host wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

She later found love with David Woolley. After she confirmed their relationship in February, David, 59, proposed in April. The couple didn’t waste any time and got married during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, in October.

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine told People following the wedding.