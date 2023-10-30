After years of planning and delays, Sister Wives star Kody Brown revealed plans to finally pay off the family’s Coyote Pass land.

During the Sunday, October 29 episode of Sister Wives, the Wyoming native, 54, announced the goal after revealing his second wife (and now ex), Janelle Brown, “pestered him about it.” As for Janelle, 54, she worried the property would “slip away” if it wasn’t paid off.

The Browns purchased Coyote Pass in 2018 for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property into five parcels for Kody, his four wives and their children. The businessman originally envisioned building one large house for the family; however, wives Janelle, Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown quickly shut down the idea.

The family couldn’t initially start building on the property as “it had to be paid off” first and they faced delays revolving around them struggling to sell their previous Las Vegas homes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plans changed again in November 2021 after Christine, 51 — Kody’s third wife — announced her decision to split from the polygamous patriarch.

The mom of six officially cut all ties with Kody in July 2022 and sold her share of the family’s land back to Kody and his only legal wife, Robyn, 45. The full cash value of Christine’s portion was valued at $213,420 at the time of her sale.

In Touch later confirmed that Kody and Janelle paid off $340,000 of the property in June, according to the Deed of Release and Full Reconveyance. In addition to the plot of land in Kody and Janelle’s names, another plot in Robyn’s name that was purchased for $170,000 had also been paid, according to documents viewed by the U.S. Sun.

While none of the Brown family members currently live on Coyote Pass, Janelle previously resided in an RV parked on the land in June 2021.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly, I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables.”

Janelle moved off the property in November 2021 and almost a year later, In Touch broke the news that Janelle split from Kody in December 2022. One month later, Kody and Meri, 52, announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

It’s unclear what Kody plans to do with the property as Robyn remains his only wife.