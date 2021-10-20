‘Tis the season! Sister Wives star Madison Brush (née Brown) shared a festive family photo with her two kids, Axel and Evangalynn, weeks after Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel moved into her North Carolina home.

“Just slowly settling into my stereotype,” the mom of two, 25, captioned a heartwarming portrait where she and her little ones can be seen sitting on their front porch. “I was so excited about this and I think it was COMPLETELY lost on them. #findingthejoyineveryday #peakaxelandeviespumkpins.”

Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram

Maddie shared the rare pumpkin-themed snapshot with her kids more than two months after announcing Ysabel, 18, relocated all of the way from Arizona to North Carolina to attend a nearby college.

“Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe! YSABEL IS MOVING IN!!” the TLC alum gushed in her Instagram caption at the time, to which Maddie’s mom, Janelle Brown, replied, “It’s going to be epic!” Ysabel also shared how thrilled she was about the monumental change in her own announcement on social media, writing, “So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family.”

Sister Wives fans have been just as surprised by Christine’s sudden relocation back to Utah after she vocalized her hopes to return to the state in season 15 of the TLC series, much to the disapproval of her husband, Kody Brown, and his spouses Robyn, Janelle and Meri Brown.

The mom of six, 49, is now residing in a Utah-based duplex, In Touch confirmed, after listing her new address in the city of Murray on the mortgage deed of her former Arizona house.

Meanwhile, Janelle, 52, is currently living in an RV on the Brown family’s Coyote Pass property in Arizona as their building plans remain delayed.

Courtesy of Ysabel Brown

In upcoming season 16 episodes, Kody, 52, will talk to each of his wives about Christine’s “desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them,” according to a press release obtained by In Touch, hinting that her relocation doesn’t come without some pushback. “When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can’t even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.”

Christine has been spending time in Utah over the past couple of weeks. She last shared a family photo with her kids at Oktoberfest in Snowbird on September 5.

More recently, Christine and her daughter Truely reunited with Janelle and her daughter Savanah for a road trip, stopping by Universal Studios in Hollywood ahead of the season 16 debut.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.