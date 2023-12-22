Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up on the lack of intimacy with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, during their marriage, revealing they only had sex “like five times a year.”

“There’s sex and then there’s intimacy,” Christine, 51, explained on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast on Wednesday, December 20. “What we didn’t have was intimacy. The intimacy itself had been gone for years.”

The mom of six then revealed Kody, 54, was the one who decided their physical relationship was over. “He’s like, ‘We’re not going to have an intimate marriage anymore. We’re not going to have sex,’” the Utah native told host Heather McDonald, adding it prompted her to start “boxing up his stuff” and inform the father of 18 that he had no place in her bed.

“When you don’t have the real, wonderful conversations and heartfelt moments, where you just sit and you be with that person, and you just really have a soul connection and this deep level of love, that is what we didn’t have for years,” the Cooking With Just Christine star continued. “And finally he said he wasn’t interested and I’m like, ‘Ah, I guess we’re being honest.’”

Christine was the first one of Kody’s wives to announce their split in November 2021. Almost a year after Christine and Kody’s split, In Touch broke the news that Kody split from his second wife, Janelle Brown, in December 2022. One month later, Kody and his first wife, Meri Brown, announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Despite the lack of intimacy in Christine and Kody’s marriage, Janelle, 54, told a different story when it came to her and her ex’s bedroom escapades, admitting there was “definitely physical compatibility” between them.

​​“I’m not someone who goes around blabbing about that,” the TLC personality explained during part 2 of the Sister Wives One on One special, which premiered on TLC on December 3. “That’s not me, I don’t talk about that stuff. I’ll hint at it but yes, of course, everything was very good in that department.”

Host Sukanya Krishnan then asked Janelle if making up after their fights was “the best part of it.” The Sister Wives star didn’t hold back and replied, “Oh yeah.”

However, Kody insisted that their sex life wasn’t the reason they stayed together as long as they did. “That’s not what it is,” the businessman said. “These are loving relationships. Sex is part of it but that’s not a focus.”

Kody would later admit that his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, was the only wife he actually fell in love with. “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them,” Kody said of his relationships with Meri, Janelle and Christine during part one of the Sister Wives One on One special, which aired on November 26.

“This isn’t about being like, ‘in love,’ this is about growing a family together, we love each other, we’re required,” Kody elaborated. “The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.”