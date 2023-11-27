Sister Wives star Kody Brown hinted ex-wife Janelle Brown stayed in their 30-year marriage because of “great sex.”

“Janelle has always seen me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity,” Kody, 54, told host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sunday, November 26 portion of the Sister Wives: One on One special, comparing his experience to a “boy toy.” “I felt like a piece of meat.”

Kody claimed that Janelle, 54, was only interested in his “nice pecs” and “great six-pack abs.” Sukanya then pushed the father of 18 about the intimate connection between the former married couple, asking, “Did you guys just have great sex?”

“Hmmm,” Kody answered before looking down at the ground and playing with his hands nervously.

TLC

Prior to the airing of the episode, Janelle slammed her ex’s “boy toy” theory and revealed she initially laughed when hearing his statements.

“I really felt like our relationship was very, very good,” Janelle told Us Weekly in an interview published on November 26. “And I feel like I’m like, ‘Wow … my perspective on what happened is so much more different than what he thinks.’ And I think in some regards, he’s flying from the hip right now. He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage.”

In Touch exclusively revealed the mom of six left Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage in December 2022. At the time, an insider explained that Janelle was a “strong independent woman” and she simply “outgrew” Kody.

The former couple spiritually wed in 1993 and share children Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

Fans have watched Kody and Janelle’s split play out in real time during season 18 of Sister Wives, which premiered on August 20.

TLC

A major source of tension between the couple was Kody’s tense relationship with their sons Gabe and Garrison. Fans of the TLC series watched as the father and sons butted heads over Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules and their drama hit a boiling point when Kody didn’t wish Gabe a happy birthday in October 2022.

Janelle later admitted that Kody’s issues with their sons “put enough pressure” on their marriage to the point where it felt like “it really did break.”

“I felt like I had to walk this tightrope, I had to choose between having my boys in my house or having Kody there,” the Sister Wives star told People in August. “So when Kody would come, the boys would have to be out of the house. I’d have to spray everything down with Lysol and stuff because he was very afraid of getting the virus from them. So yeah, it became really stressful. And then, it slowly evolved as they started to get angrier and angrier with each other.”