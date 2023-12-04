Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed what her sex life with ex-husband Kody Brown was like before they split.

Janelle, 54, said that there was “definitely physical compatibility” between her and Kody, 54, despite the issues in their relationship during the December 3 episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

“I’m not someone who goes around blabbing about that,” the TLC personality continued when she was asked why she’s never discussed her sex life with Kody in the past. “That’s not me, I don’t talk about that stuff. I’ll hint at it but yes, of course, everything was very good in that department.”

Host Sukanya Krishnan then asked Janelle if making up after their fights was “the best part of it.” Jenelle didn’t hold back and replied, “Oh yeah.”

However, Kody insisted that their sex life wasn’t the reason they stayed together as long as they did. “That’s not what it is,” the father of 18 said. “These are loving relationships. Sex is part of it but that’s not a focus.”

Kody then acknowledged that Janelle was “attracted” to him, though she “wasn’t in love” with the Brown patriarch.

In Touch exclusively revealed that the former couple called it quits in December 2022. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the insider said at the time, adding that Janelle simply “outgrew him.”

Janelle opened up about their sex life just one week after she slammed claims that she only appreciated Kody for his body.

Kody previously claimed that Janelle was only “interested” in his “nice pecs” and “great six-pack abs.” He continued, “Janelle has always seen me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into to my humanity.”

After the Brown patriarch recalled making the comments during a past episode on the November 26 episode of Sister Wives: One on One, Janelle laughed off the claim while speaking to Us Weekly.

“I really felt like our relationship was very, very good,” Janelle explained. “And I feel like I’m like, ‘Wow … my perspective on what happened is so much more different than what he thinks.’ And I think in some regards, he’s flying from the hip right now. He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage.”

She then stated that one of her favorite things about their marriage was having their six children. “We have six children and they are beautiful,” Janelle said. “Up until the last few years, they had amazing relationships with their dad, and I just feel, like, I’m not quite sure where that sentiment comes from, but it’s actually kind of funny.”

Janelle and Kody spiritually wed in 1993 and share children Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

The mother of six was the second of Kody’s wives to leave him. Christine Brown announced her split from the businessman in November 2021, while Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody called it quits in January. Robyn Brown is his last remaining wife.