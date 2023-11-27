Sister Wives star Robyn Brown admitted she “tried to hide” her strong connection with Kody Brown so that she wouldn’t hurt his other wives’ feelings.

While many viewers have noticed that Robyn, 45, seemed to be Kody’s favorite wife, the mother of five admitted she has always known she has a special connection with the Brown patriarch, 54. However, Robyn explained during the Sunday, November 26, episode of Sister Wives: One on One that she intentionally tried to keep their connection a secret in order to not make Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown “feel bad.”

Unfortunately for Robyn, her efforts did not cover up Kody’s favoritism and his spiritual marriages to Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, have since ended.

In November 2021, Christine announced she left Kody and relocated from Arizona to Utah to be closer to her kids who live there. Meanwhile, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle and Kody broke up in December 2022. The following month, Meri and Kody confirmed they called it quits after she hinted that their romantic relationship was over one month earlier.

Not only did Robyn say she tried to hide her and Kody’s spark, but she recalled knowing that he loved her because he was comfortable being vulnerable with her.

Additionally, the father of 18 admitted his relationship with his fourth wife was unlike anything else he previously ever experienced with his first three wives. Kody then explained during the special that meeting Robyn was “like the first time being in love” and added that he “fell in love with Robyn, he never fell in love with anyone else.”

The Brown family has been divided following Kody’s split with his first three wives. While talking to Us Weekly on November 20, both Janelle and Christine – who have remained close despite their splits – stated that they’re not interested in seeking out relationships with Meri and Robyn.

“I’ll continue to be amiable when we’re together,” Christine told the outlet about where she stands with Robyn. “I have kids that have a good relationship with Robyn, and that’s great. But no, [I do] not personally [talk to her].”

Janelle shared similar sentiments and stated that she adores Robyn’s children. “I do hope that at some point in the future, the children can be more reconciled with all of their parents,” she added. “That’s what I hope for. But time will tell, and time is a healer, so we’ll see.”

When it comes to Meri, Christine admitted that she didn’t know what she was up to. “I don’t talk with Meri either. I don’t have a relationship with Meri,” the Cooking With Just Christine star explained. “I just really know what probably [fans] know.”

“When we see each other, we’re cordial, but we don’t really seek each other out,” Janelle explained about her own feelings toward Meri. “She doesn’t seek me out, I don’t seek her out. But when we run into each other, it’s friendly.”