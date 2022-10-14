Spooky season is in full swing! Sister Wives stars Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown have been known to go all out for the holidays, and Halloween is no different.

From documenting their kids’ Halloween costumes to showing off their love for all things fall, the TLC stars don’t miss a beat when it comes to welcoming the cooler weather, shorter days and of course, getting into the Halloween spirit!

Meri, for example, may not be one to dress up in full costume, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get festive in her own way. One scroll through her Instagram page will show that she’s a huge fan of Halloween-themed t-shirts, like the one she sported last year that simply read, “Happy Halloween!” A few years prior, Meri wore a cheeky shirt in honor of the holiday, which read, “Resting Witch Face.”

“This is how I roll on a chilly Halloween morning in Utah at my B&B!” she captioned an Instagram snap in 2019, referencing her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. “Call me boring because this is about as Halloween costumed-up as I’ll get, and I’m ok with it! “

In 2021, Janelle celebrated Halloween in North Carolina with her and Kody Brown’s daughter, Maddie Brush, and her kids, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. Hunter Brown, Janelle and Kody’s son, also joined in on the family fun.

Though Janelle seems to be the wife who is most invested in celebrating the holiday, Maddie’s family definitely takes the cake when it comes to dressing up – even when her vision doesn’t pan out as planned.

“I tried so hard for a theme this year but both my kids were not about it! No matter how much I hyped it! Axel was determined to be Spiderman [sic] and Evie wanted to be a fairy. So here we are,” she captioned a sweet family photo of the brood posing on the porch of their home. “It was so much fun and the kids had a blast! Holidays have become so much more fun with kids especially now that they understand it more!”

Even Christine – who will celebrate the holiday as a single woman for the first time in 27 years (she and Kody split in November 2021) – has been known to get into the holiday spirit, as she dressed in a steampunk-themed getup for last year’s holiday.

Keep scrolling to see the Brown family’s best Halloween photos from over the years!