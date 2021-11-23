A star is born. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is getting a taste of the limelight as she appears on red carpets with her mother, Angelina Jolie, and she is loving it, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Shiloh is enjoying her time in the spotlight and the attention,” the insider says. “It’s a little overwhelming, but she’s got a great mentor in her mom, who’s teaching her to take it all in stride.”

Shiloh, 15, has been making more and more red carpet appearances with Angelina, 46, and her five other siblings. Most recently, she and her older brother, Pax, 17, accompanied their mom to the premiere of the documentary Paper & Glue — where Shiloh opted to go casual and rocked a black hoodie and ripped jeans. Before that, Shiloh drew comparisons to her mom and her father, Brad Pitt, when she wore one of Angie’s old Dior dresses while on the red carpet in London on October 27.

Luckily, with the influx of attention, she has the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actor to help her navigate the Hollywood scene.

“Angie’s making sure Shiloh doesn’t think of it as validation because it’s all about appearances,” the source says. “Angie has instilled in all her kids that what counts is on the inside, but that her business, unfortunately, puts a lot of focus on what’s on the outside.”

Brad, 57, also trusts in his ex-wife’s judgment when it comes to their children entering the public eye.

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh. He’s very happy to see her come out of her shell more,” a source previously told In Touch. “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

The Gia actor filed for divorce from her Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar in 2016, and the pair were legally declared single in 2019 as the finalization of their divorce and ongoing custody battle continues. Along with Shiloh and Pax, the former couple share children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Despite the ongoing court battles and their tumultuous split, it seems that Brad still holds his ex in high regard and has the utmost respect for her as a mother.

“Angie’s been there, as the daughter of Jon Voight she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the insider said. “Angie is all about protecting her kids, Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”