Getting candid. Angelina Jolie made more claims about her marriage to ex Brad Pitt, sharing additional details about their private home life before she filed for divorce.

Jolie, 46, revealed that her experiences with Pitt, 57, made her more passionate about fighting for children’s rights, specifically the rights of her own children, in a new interview with The Guardian‘s Weekend magazine.

“I… I’m still in my own legal situation,” she said. “I can’t speak about that.”

When pressed to elaborate if she had been referring to her divorce from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and her allegations of abuse against him, she nodded yes. The Maleficent actress was then asked if she “feared” for the “safety of her children,” to which she responded, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

Jolie’s comments come amid an update in her ongoing custody case against Pitt. The former couple has been involved in a legal battle for their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne and Knox — since their split in 2016. Earlier this week, Pitt filed a petition to appeal a California appellate court’s ruling to disqualify the private judge he and Jolie chose to oversee their custody dispute, requesting a review of the decision.

“We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts,” Pitt’s lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of Gibson Dunn, said in a statement obtained by In Touch. “The lower court’s ruling will reward parties who are losing child custody cases, and condone their gamesmanship, by allowing them to wait and see about the likely direction of the case before seeking the disqualification of the judge. Condoning the use of this type of strategic ‘lie in wait’ disqualification challenge will cause irreparable harm to both the children and families involved in this case, and other families in other cases, by unnecessarily prolonging the resolution of these disputes in an already overburdened court system. Allowing this kind of crafty litigation strategy will deprive parents of irreplaceable time with their children as judges are disqualified for minor reasons in the midst of their cases.

The statement continued, “The lower court’s ruling is bad for children and bad for California’s overburdened judicial system.”