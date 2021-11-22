Rocking the red carpet in style! Brad Pitt is “happy” that his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is “coming out of her shell” while appearing on red carpets with her mother, Angelina Jolie, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” the insider tells In Touch. “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

Shiloh, 15, has been stepping out more and more with Angelina, 46, alongside some of her other siblings. Most recently, she and her older brother, Pax, 17, accompanied their mom to the premiere of the documentary Paper & Glue. Prior to that, Shiloh drew comparisons to her famous parents when she wore one of Angie’s old Dior dresses while on the red carpet in London on October 27.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 57, in 2016, and were legally declared single in 2019 as the finalization of their divorce continues and amid their ongoing custody battle. Along with Shiloh and Pax, the former couple share children Maddox, 19, Zahara, 16, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The Eternals actress talked about being a parent of six in People’s 2021 Kindness Issue in September, one month after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified in her and Brad’s custody case, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted Brad more time with the former couple’s five minor children.

“I’m not a perfect parent by any means,” Angelina said at the time. “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?’”

“[My kids are] pretty great people,” she added. “My children have done many, many loving things … My children’s kindness has been very healing to me.”

Regardless of the ongoing court battles, it seems Brad has the utmost respect for Angie, especially when it comes to raising their children in the limelight.

“Angie’s been there, as the daughter of Jon Voight she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the source says. “Angie is all about protecting her kids, Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”