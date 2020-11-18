She’s telling all. Shanti Zohra made a brief appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, as the woman who was involved in a cheating scandal with Stacey Silva‘s now-husband, Florian Sukaj. While Florian previously admitted to “just” kissing Shanti, Shanti claims she had sex with Florian “many times” before he and Stacey tied the knot in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

The Belgium-based model claims she met Florian through Stacey, 46, after the reality star reached out to her via Instagram. The brunette beauty claims Florian, 26, followed her first on social media and she followed him back, and they were in communication for about a year through DMs before he asked for her phone number. They met in person when Shanti traveled to Florian’s home country of Albania for a photo shoot.

Courtesy Stacey Silva/Instagram; Courtesy Shanti Zohra/Instagram

“He suggested to see me to have a drink and all that stuff. So we [saw] each other, we hung out together. He came over to my rented apartment and his, he quickly started to kiss me and I was so shocked and surprised,” Shanti tells In Touch about her alleged first meeting with Florian.

Shanti was taken aback by his advances, especially because she knew he was in a relationship with Stacey, but she agreed to see Florian again because he allegedly told her he was no longer with Stacey. “He made me believe that he was single and that’s why I still [had] contact with him. That’s the only true reason. Otherwise, I will never have contact with him because I am not a homewrecker. I [have] never been a homewrecker,” Shanti adds.

“So when I fly back the second time to Albania, we met each other again to rent an apartment. So we went to dinners and I paid for him, the dinners, the food, the drinks. And I haven’t [thought] something bad about it because I thought, you know, that’s what friends do, we pay each other, sometimes food or dinners. This is how it goes,” Shanti claims. “But like I easily find out that he was like rich and just trying to make money and like try to use money from women and to get like stuff from them.”

It was after their second date that Shanti claims they got intimate. “He was all over me. And like, he told me, like he never met a hot woman like me. He was passionate. He was kissing me. He was like, even touching my thighs. He was like, all over me. Like, because he’s passionate, I’m passionate too,” she alleges. “So yeah, we had like, sexual intercourse. Many times.”

Courtesy of Shanti Zohra/Instagram

Their tryst was first revealed when photos of Florian and Shanti leaked online in November 2019, which Shanti claims were taken during their third meeting. Shanti returned to Albania because she and Florian had planned to do a photo shoot together.

“So he came over to my [rental], he was in my bed. So I would just want to be clear that he came over and my hotel room and my bed and the pictures and the video that I made, that was just between me and Florian,” Shanti explains. “That was a funny moment that we captured together. We were laughing. And that’s also the reason that I believe that he was really single. Otherwise, he would never do that. Right?”

During that meeting, Shanti and Florian took selfies while in bed together as Florian was shirtless and Shanti wore sexy lingerie. While Shanti claims she doesn’t “remember” how the photos were leaked, she admits she shared them on her Instagram page only after they surfaced to prove she was the woman in the photos. After that, she alleges Florian called her and “threatened” her. Shanti claims she tried to reach out to Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, to try to tell them her side of the story but she was blocked.

“I wanted to see them face to face to tell them how he is. Like, how does he use women? How he hurt my feelings. I want to tell them the truth face to face, but with the pandemic, with everything was going on, like I never got the chance to see them face to face,” Shanti says. “I just want to mention also, I don’t feel like that I need a man to take advantage of me financially, like, as he has done to other women that he has been with. I believe I’m a strong, independent woman.”

After trying to reach out to the sisters, Shanti finally had her moment to speak with them woman-to-woman on season 1 of their reality TV series, Darcey & Stacey. Darcey, 46, set up a video call with Shanti to confront her on her sister’s behalf after Stacey and Florian tied the knot on April 20.

Following their tense virtual sit-down, Shanti sent Darcey a never-before-seen video of her and Florian during one of their romps, which led Stacey to confront Florian about the cheating scandal once and for all. He finally came clean and admitted to kissing Shanti, but claimed he didn’t “f–k” her.

Facebook

In an October interview on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Stacey revealed she and Florian were “happily married” and had moved past the drama of the cheating scandal. “With Florian and I, we fought for our love and we weren’t gonna let no bitch take us down,” Stacey said at the time.

Shanti responds to Stacey’s comment, revealing she felt “hurt” by being called names online. “If you are a woman who says, ‘I believe in woman empowerment,’ and you believe [in] being strong together, you don’t drag other women down. That’s how I believe,” Shanti says. “When they call me the b-word, I was so hurt and that makes me actually make me stronger as a person. And [that’s] when I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to share my side of story, the truth, because this is not fair.’ I feel like I’m going to be brave and I’m going to be strong enough to share the truth or my side of the story.”