Throwing shade. Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler said she’s “too busy” to keep up with the drummer and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, in a new Instagram Live video.

While speaking to her fans on Sunday, April 24, Shanna, 47, said she doesn’t “have any relationship with the Kardashians or Kourtney.”

“I just did an interview about my ex and Kourtney and I was just wishing them all the best and I’m glad they’re happy,” Shanna shared. “Their relationship really isn’t any of my business, so I stay out of it.”

“I don’t follow it, I don’t know what’s going on with them so I can’t really answer your questions,” the former model added. “I’m really too busy just focusing on my own and hopefully getting into my own relationship eventually.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Shanna and Travis, 46, were married from 2004 until 2008. The exes share kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

The Blink-182 musician and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 43, became engaged in October 2021. Just months after their engagement, the two had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 5. While Kourtney insisted it wasn’t a “fake” wedding, the pair did not obtain a marriage license ahead of the ceremony.

The Hulu star opened up about the ceremony in a sweet Instagram post following the nuptials. In addition to posting numerous photos from the event, Kourtney confirmed the marriage wasn’t legal in the caption. “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote. “Practice makes perfect.”

Shanna weighed in on the wedding shortly after Kourtney and Travis’ ceremony. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” she told People. The reality star added, “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum previously hinted that Travis and Kourtney’s public relationship hasn’t been the easiest for her to deal with. Back in November, a fan told Shanna on Instagram that she has had to “put up with more [s—t] than any person should have to.” The mother of two agreed as she replied, “You can’t imagine.”

Meanwhile, Shanna also threw shade at the couple following their engagement. The Wedding Singer actress shared two cryptic messages on her Instagram in light of the news. “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f—k],” read a quote that the model posted on her Instagram Story. She then shared a second message that read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”