The shade. Shanna Moakler got candid in her Instagram comment section, revealing that fans “can’t imagine” what she’s had to deal with since her split from Travis Barker and his now engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

“Shanna, you put up with more [s—t] than any person should have to. I’m so sorry, they are so classless, and everyone sees it,” a fan commented on Shanna’s latest Instagram post. While another follower responded, “What exactly has she ‘put up with?’ They separated in 2008.”

“You can’t imagine,” the former Playboy model, 46, replied.

“What a fckn [sic] year this week has been,” Shanna, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer, 45, from 2004 to 2008, shared on the social media app on Tuesday, November 2.

Earlier this week, Travis and Kourtney, 42, flaunted their love with a number of Halloween costumes, including one inspired by the movie True Romance, a film the former Miss USA contestant claims “bonded” her and her ex-husband.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie,” Shanna told Us Weekly in May. “I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

After the Poosh founder and the drummer shared photos of their Halloween costumes, the Wedding Singer commented it was “like an episode of Punk’d,” and shared a photo of her parents via her Instagram Stories with the caption, “True Romance,” adding a red heart and two sparkle emojis.

On October 24, Travis also revealed his new tattoo — Kourtney’s lips. Possibly to add salt to the wound, Travis covered up his ex’s name with a scorpion tat.

While the pair divorced over a decade ago, Travis and Shanna share two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, named after Patricia Arquette‘s character in True Romance. The musician also considers his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, his family.

Shanna hasn’t been shy about sharing her feelings over her ex’s PDA-packed relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, whom he asked to marry in October at a beach in Montecito, California.

Following the announcement of their engagement, the Wedding Singer actress shared two cryptic messages on her Instagram.

“Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f—k],” read a quote that the model shared on her Instagram Story. She then posted a second message that read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”