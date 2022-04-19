Celebrating her big day at the happiest place on Earth! Kourtney Kardashian was photographed at Disneyland for her 43rd birthday on Monday, April 18, with Travis Barker and the kids.

The Kardashians star wore a blue T-shirt and held Minnie Mouse ears in her hand as she walked around the park. Travis, 46, for his part, kept it casual in black jeans with a black and red tank top and matching hat. Atiana de la Hoya — Travis’ ex-stepdaughter — was also present for their outing wearing ripped jeans, a black oversized sweatshirt and boots. The 23-year-old looked cute with her hair in two braids.

Kourtney also gave fans a glimpse of their outing via Instagram Stories. She shared a short clip of herself walking down Main Street at the park.

Earlier that same day, Travis shared a heartfelt tribute to the Poosh founder for her birthday. The Blink-182 drummer posted a black and white photo of himself with his arms wrapped around Kourtney. He was shirtless in the snap while she had on lingerie with lace details.

“My best friend, my lover, my everything,” Travis captioned the romantic picture. “Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you.”

The couple went from friends to lovers in late 2020 and kept things under wraps until February 2021. Throughout their time together, the duo showed off their love with tons of PDA moments on social media and various red carpets. In October 2021, Travis got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney.

Months later, the couple — sort of — had a wedding ceremony while in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney clarified on Instagram earlier this month. “Practice makes perfect.”

The reality star later explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they were looking to make it a real wedding, however, “there was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she insisted.

“We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’” Kourtney told the talk show host after the wedding photos went viral. “And they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’ We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart.”

