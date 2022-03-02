Reunited. Shanna Moakler shared a loving selfie with her daughter, Alabama Barker, amid her ugly breakup from boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

The Celebrity Big Brother star, 46, posted the photo with Alabama, 16, on Tuesday, March 1, tagging her on an Instagram story. The mother-daughter duo were both smiling sweetly, with Shanna throwing up her index and pinky finger and extending her thumb in a “love you” or “good vibes” type of gesture.

The pair enjoyed a movie night together, despite having formerly engaged in public social media feuds with each other over the years. Alabama seemed to be showing up for the former pageant queen following her drama with her ex.

On February 24, the actor, 29, seemingly hacked Shanna’s Instagram and posted an unsettling video of himself yelling at the camera. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f—king specimen of a fu—king human again,” he said, while alleging that she was cheating on him throughout their relationship. “The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f—king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

He was arrested the same day and released from custody six hours later. In an LAPD report obtained by In Touch, an officer described a physical dispute between the exes, writing, “[Matthew] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground.. …[He] grabbed [Shanna’s] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries.”

His next court date is at Van Nuys Municipality Court in June. The former pageant queen was issued an emergency protective order until Thursday, March 3.

Alabama took to her Instagram later that evening to update her followers after the incident. “Just texted my mom. I’m not sure what happened on her live. I’m in contact with her and she is OK. That man needs serious help!”

In addition to daughter Alabama, Shanna shares an 18-year-old son, Landon, with ex Travis Barker. Shanna and Travis were married for four years, from 2004 to 2008. The Pacific Blue star also shares a 22-year-old daughter, Atiana, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna and Matthew started dating in 2020, but their relationship has been an on-again, off-again roller coaster since their recent split. The couple also called it quits last year with Matthew confirming the split exclusively to Life & Style in July 2021. “I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been.” He continued, “I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me,” before again resuming their relationship in October of the same year.