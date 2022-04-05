Shanna Moakler got a trial run at giving a polite and friendly “Congratulations” message after finding out her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian had a quickie Las Vegas wedding. It later was revealed that the nuptials had just been for fun, as the couple never filed a marriage license to make the union legal.

“Congratulations to the happy couple,” Shanna, 47, told People upon hearing the news of the “wedding” between Travis and Kourtney. She cordially added, “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

The Blink-182 drummer and the former Miss U.S.A. married October 30, 2004, in a Halloween-meets-True Romance movie-themed ceremony after two years of dating. The pair divorced in 2008. Travis and Shanna share an 18-year-old son, Landon, and a 16-year-old daughter, Alabama.

Shanna’s congratulatory statement about her ex-husband and The Kardashians star turned out to be premature. News of the couple’s Elvis impersonator officiated ceremony at Las Vegas’ One Love Wedding Chapel following the 64th annual Grammy Awards broke on the morning of Tuesday, April 5, but it was later revealed that the pair were not legally husband and wife.

Travis and Kourtney were still wearing their all-black Grammys red carpet looks when they arrived at the chapel at 1:45 a.m. Monday morning after the ceremony. “We had Elvis Presley. That was the deal sealer,” owner Marty Frierson told In Touch.

The couple were very loved up at their non-legal wedding ceremony. “It was very romantic. A lot of kissing and dancing. It was very very romantic,” Marty said of the couple’s nuptials. They purchased the chapel’s One Love Affair package ($199), paying extra for the Elvis impersonator, and were in and out in under an hour.

“It takes 30-40 minutes to complete. She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off,” Marty revealed of his chapel’s brush with Hollywood’s hottest couple.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in an ultra-romantic setting on the beach in Montecito, California, on October 17, 2021. He had thousands of roses brought in to form the shape of a heart. In the sandy center, he got down on one knee and asked the Poosh founder to be his wife. Kourtney happily accepted his proposal, as well as the massive oval cut diamond Travis gave her.

Since she never married the father of her three children, Scott Disick, this will be Kourtney’s first wedding and marriage. While she surely had a blast at her Vegas ceremony, the real wedding ceremony is likely going to be a very luxe and formal affair that Kourtney will never forget.