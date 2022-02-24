Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after accusing her of cheating and more in a disturbing video after seemingly hacking into her Instagram account, In Touch confirmed.

Rondeau, 28, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department at 10:28 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, according to his booking information. He was booked and taken into the LAPD Valley Jail, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Following the altercation, a rep for Moakler told In Touch in a statement, “Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shanna, she is OK and survived this traumatic experience. Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully, the police saved her from harm’s way, and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is give her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Prior to his arrest, the model shared an explicit video via Instagram in which he made several accusations against Moakler, 46.

“Morning. So, it’s over. OK?” Rondeau, 28, said in the since-deleted clip shared on Thursday, February 24. “So, record me now because this is done. I am never talking to this f—king specimen of a human again.”

Throughout the ominous four-minute clip, the model described the former Miss USA, 46, with countless profanities and alleged that she had been unfaithful to him “the whole entire time of our relationship.” He also added that he never spoke up about his feelings on the matter.

Rondeau then accused Moakler of sleeping at their neighbor’s house, to which he pointed across the street from where he was standing in the video. He also called her a “whore” at one point in his tirade and accused the Meet the Barkers alum of talking to “married couples.”

“Quote me on it, this is f—king done,” he added, referring to their romance. “I have never been disrespected and so f—king humiliated my entire life.”

Rondeau later alleged that Moakler “is talking to her exes” toward the end of the video.

“She ain’t over Travis [Barker],” he claimed. “She ain’t over anything. She’s a complete fabrication of life. And no, I’m not f—king drunk, I am on nothing. I’m completely heartbroken … You will never see me again. It’s over because I’m never going to talk to her again. I just want you to know who she is.”

He concluded the clip by calling Moakler more defamatory names, including a “sociopath” and a “narcissist.”

A source told Us Weekly, “Matthew is spinning the story. She would never sleep with a married man. The thought of it is ridiculous. She wasn’t cheating on Matthew.”

The former Playboy model and Rondeau started their off-and-on romance in 2020. Throughout 2021, her children Alabama and Landon Barker — whom she shares with her ex-husband Barker, 46 — made several public claims against their mother and her boyfriend. In May 2021, Alabama, 16, alleged “Matthew is nothing but awful to her” and “cheats on her” in an Instagram Story. However, the couple defended their relationship later that week, as Rondeau told Life & Style “our love is real” on May 17.

By July, he told Life & Style in a separate statement that they had split “months ago,” after fans noticed the two had unfollowed one another on Instagram and deleted photos of each other.

In November of that year, the pair were on again as they were spotted on different dates together in California.

For Barker’s part, he was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He is now famously engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, which they announced in October 2021. Shanna has made a few public statements about the couple, seemingly hinting that she and the Blink-182 drummer have a distant coparenting relationship. One month after Kardashian, 42, and Barker got engaged, Moakler said she thought they were “very deserving of one another” and that she hoped they would “get good ratings,” likely referring to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming Hulu series.

By early 2022, everything between Rondeau and Moakler seemed normal until she went on to star on Celebrity Big Brother. She was evicted from the reality series in February but mentioned that she was “really happy” dating Rondeau in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Not only that, but Moakler even commented on one of Rondeau’s Instagram posts the day before he posted his accusatory video. “Hottie,” she wrote underneath Rondeau’s photo of himself getting a haircut on Wednesday, February 23.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.