Shanna Moakler defends son Landon Barker after he faced backlash for admitting he hasn’t held dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Rocky, in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“He’s just a young guy and I think some people are really comfortable holding newborns and some people, it makes them nervous,” Shanna, 48, exclusively tells In Touch about Landon, 20.

Shanna adds that Landon didn’t mean for the comment to be taken “so seriously” when he first revealed he hadn’t held Rocky, 4 months. “I’m sure he’ll hold the baby. It’s his little brother,” she explains. “He’ll have a great relationship.”

After Travis, 48, and Kourtney, 44, welcomed their first child together on November 1, 2023, Landon shocked fans when he implied he hadn’t bonded with his youngest brother yet. “I haven’t even held it,” he told SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio on November 29.

After host Jess Lucero admitted she was surprised by the comment, Landon insisted he was telling the truth. “I have not,” he replied. “And I will not be.”

Landon confirmed he still hadn’t held Rocky two months after the initial comment, explaining that there was one reason he was hesitant to hold his brother. “I’m a little bit scared of babies,” he told Entertainment Tonight in February. ‘I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one [years old], they’re just so fragile.”

After admitting he hasn’t gotten too close, he called Rocky the “most adorable baby ever.” Landon continued, “It’s been amazing; it’s been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I’m happy for them.”

While the “Friends With Your Ex” artist faced backlash for seeming uninterested in his baby brother, Shanna points out to In Touch that it takes time for many men to adjust to having children around.

“Sometimes with guys in general, even new dads, they’re not always super comfortable with the newborns,” she says. “But when the babies start talking and walking and they can interact with them more, that’s where they really bond and have a great time with their kids. But everyone’s so different.”

In addition to Landon, Shanna also shares daughter Alabama Barker with Travis, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2008. She also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While Shanna shares that she has not yet met Rocky, she tells In Touch that she’s “super excited for [her] kids to have a half sibling.”

Not only does Shanna defend Landon, but she also shares a glimpse into her upcoming 49th birthday party at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas on Friday, March 22. “I absolutely love my Crazy Horse family over there. They’re always so good to me,” she says. “I love celebrating my birthday there. They take such great care of me … I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m going to see a lot of great people that I don’t get to normally celebrate with in Las Vegas.”