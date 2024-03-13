She’s confident! Less than four months after giving birth to her son Rocky, Kourtney Kardashian showed off a breast-pumping picture wearing only black, lacy lingerie.

“That’s life,” Kourtney, 44, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, March 12, alongside a carousel of photos. In one of the snaps, the Poosh founder is seen holding a breast pump as she stands in only a lacy, body suit and black pointy-toe heels, as she pulled her top down and used her hands to cover her breasts.

In another photo the Kardashians star shared, her rarely-seen infant’s hand was shown as he seemingly nuzzled his dad, Travis Barker.

Kourtney is known for being open with her fans, especially after giving birth to her fourth child on November 1, 2023. Last month, the Hulu personality shared her no-frills routine for getting ready while breastfeeding.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding — throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always,” the eldest Kardashian sibling wrote over a selfie on February 27. “Loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage T-shirts and Dickies. And anything super fast to throw on — less time away from my baby the better.”

Moving on to beauty, she detailed her 2-minute makeup routine, which included concealer, mascara and lipgloss. “Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol),” she joked. “A good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine is everything … or dad’s arms.”

Kourtney, who shares daughter Penelope and sons, Mason and Reign, with ex-Scott Disick, announced her pregnancy in June 2023 by holding a “Travis, I’m pregnant’ sign” at a Blink-182 concert. One week later, she shared footage from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party, where she and the drummer revealed they were having a boy.

The pregnancy didn’t come without its obstacles as the couple had a frightening health scare when Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery in September 2023 to save her baby’s life.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” Kourtney shared via Instagram after the procedure. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

The pair safely welcomed their son Rocky two months later but waited to share photos of him publicly. They finally introduced Rocky to the world on December 22, 2023, with Kourtney sharing photos of herself and Travis cuddling with their son. The reality star has yet to share Rocky’s face online, only showing off his baby toes, hand and back of his head.