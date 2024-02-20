alabama barker claps back at plastic surgery accusations

It’s all natural, baby! Alabama Barker responded to an Instagram commenter who accused her of having plastic surgery after she posted new bikini photos on the social media site.

“This child has done alot [sic] of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age,” the commenter wrote. “I hope she doesn’t over do [sic] it! She looks good now!” Alabama, 18, whose parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, responded, “I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

In the photos, which were posted on February 15, the teenager wore a heavy face of makeup while posing in her yellow bikini and crocheted cover-up. In another pair of shots, she lounged on a boat while soaking up some sun.

alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

On Monday, February 19, Alabama continued to get people talking in her Instagram comments when she posted photos with Jordyn Woods’ younger sister, Jodie Woods. “Fell in love w a girl named wodie,” she captioned the carousel of images.

Fans were shocked to see that Alabama was such good friends with Jodie, 17, considering both of their connections to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Alabama’s stepmom is Kourtney Kardashian, while Jodie’s big sis used to be best friends with Kylie Jenner. The friendship became strained after Jordyn, 26, kissed Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party.

In 2023, Kylie, 26, and her former bestie were photographed hanging out together for the first time since the 2019 scandal. “We always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained in a November 2023 interview. “We never fully cut each other off and one day, naturally, we were like, ‘We want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.’”

Of her decision to let Jordyn back in her life after the betrayal, she added, “There’s a learning lesson in everything and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Khloé, 39, has also insisted that she’s “forgiven” Jordyn. “Of course, I was upset at the time. And we moved on,” she shared. “I mean, there’s no bad blood. I’ve posted on my Instagram Stories. Jordyn and I are good.”