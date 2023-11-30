Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker won’t hold his new baby brother, Rocky, after admitting he wished his dad and stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, gave him a sister instead.

“I actually haven’t even held it,” Landon, 20, referring to his infant brother, told SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio on Wednesday, November 29.

Even after the show’s host, Jess Lucero, seemed thrown by the rocker’s son’s comment, Landon doubled down on his lack of enthusiasm for his brother. When asked if he had lent a hand in changing Baby Barker’s diapers, Landon was firm.

“I have not. And I will not be,” he quipped.

In September, the Blink-182 drummer’s son confessed that he wanted to be the “only Barker boy” during an appearance on the “Zach Sang Show.” Landon also admitted to host Zach Sang that he “kinda wish[ed]” that Kourtney and Travis’ baby “was a girl.”

​“There’s another boy, unfortunately,” Landon told Zach, 30, but insisted there will be no “competition” between him and Rocky.

However, during the November 29 interview with Jess, he said he is choosing his words more carefully since his brother’s birth ​earlier this month.

​“Now I feel like I can’t say that, you know what I mean?” he told Jess, 28. “But I totally was rooting for a little girl.”

Luckily, the baby’s parents are a lot more enthusiastic about the new addition to their family.

“Kourtney is so in love,” a source told Life & Style exclusively on November 16, adding, “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

The Lemme founder, 44, and drummer, 48, are enjoying their time with the newborn so much, they skipped the annual Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving celebration — held at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion this year — to spend the holiday at home.

“Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time,” the insider continued to Life & Style. “She has a lot of help, but she’s doing all the late nights and early mornings herself.”

The Poosh founder and musician welcomed Rocky, their first baby together, on November 1. The couple’s large blended family also includes Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope — whom she shares with ​ex Scott Disick — and Travis’ children, Landon and Alabama, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022 after going public with their relationship in February 2021.