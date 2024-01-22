While Alabama Barker took heat from some fans for posting a series of photos in a see-through outfit, her mom, Shanna Moakler, couldn’t hav a more positive reaction.

Alabama, 18, shared snapshots on January 20 taken in her driveway wearing a nude sheer catsuit with a dark navy tattoo-like pattern. She wrote in the caption, “If I’m your hot girl where my frost?”

Shanna, 48, wrote in the comments, “You look beautiful,” along with a red heart emoji. It got more than 200 likes, as one fan cheered, “Yes she does momma,” and another added, “Your daughter is so pretty …” One fan wrote of the photos series, “It’s giving Shanna Moakler.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

However, not all fans agreed with the former beauty queen’s sentiment. One follower commented on Alabama’s heavily made-up face and styled hair, “Honey, you look like you’re 40 years old what the heck,” while another added, “She’s beautiful, but it kinda looks like all she ever does is get ‘ready.'” A user agreed with the take, writing, “I get this. It makes me feel weird as someone who like… has to work and go to school and stuff.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

Alabama had seemed to take a shot at her mom after Shanna dissed ex-husband Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian, calling them out for “parental alienation” during an appearance on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast on January 10.

The former Miss U.S.A. also went in on Kourtney’s relatives, saying she “doesn’t have to like that f–king family,” adding, “I’m tired of people ​s–tting on me. There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f–king show and don’t give a f–k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass.”

“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” Alabama wrote via her Instagram Stories the following day, adding, “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

However, all seemed well again as of January 13, when Shanna took to her Instagram Stories to show off a gift she received from Alabama. “Beautiful crystal my daughter @alabamaluellabarker got me,” she wrote alongside a photo of an amethyst stone, adding, “I love it.”

Travis and Shanna married in 2004 after two years of dating, divorcing four years later in 2008. in addition to Alabama, the former couple share a son, Landon, 20. The Blink-182 drummer also helped raise Shanna’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya.

The musician became a father for the third time when Kourtney gave birth to their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023.

After originally calling Rocky’s name “so bad” in July when Travis revealed it was a top choice, Alabama changed her tune, gushing to E! after his birth, “We all have very authentic, weird names,” referring to the rocker’s children, adding, “I love Rocky. I do. [I] definitely like Rocky.”