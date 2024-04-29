Dannielle Merrifield, Garrick Merrifield and Nathalia had a tense conversation about Dannielle’s pregnancy with baby No. 3 in a preview for Seeking Sister Wife. Ahead of the Monday, April 29, episode, TLC dropped the clip, which featured Nathalia questioning whether Garrick and Dannielle were using condoms on “fertile days.”

While Dannielle, 36, was confused by the question, her husband explained, “She’s saying did we ever have unprotected sex during a fertile day.” Dannielle appeared shocked by Nathalia’s concerns and replied, “Oh, yeah. I’m sure.”

Nathalia asked Garrick, 40, and Dannielle why they were “surprised” by the pregnancy if they weren’t using contraceptives while Dannielle was ovulating. The TLC star explained that she and Garrick had been having sex on “fertile days” for 14 years without her getting pregnant.

“You know, right now I’m not sure I made the right choice coming down here,” Dannielle admitted. “I feel awkward with Garrick and I feel awkward with Nathalia. I feel like she’s trying to be happy that I’m here, but I don’t think that she is. It feels like she’s angry at me for being pregnant. I think she thinks I purposely got pregnant to keep Garrick and save our relationship.”

Garrick and Dannielle were married for 11 years before they decided to try and add a sister wife to their relationship. On season 1 of Seeking Sister Wife, they divorced so Garrick could legally marry Roberta “Bert” from Brazil. However, things didn’t work out. They tried again – and were unsuccessful once more – with another woman named Lea.

Season 5 of the show, which premiered in March, featured Dannielle and Garrick meeting Nathalia on a dating app and coming face-to-face with her during a trip to Mexico. Natahlia accepted Garrick’s proposal during the April 8 episode.

Dannielle revealed that she was pregnant on the April 22 episode while Garrick was in South America with Nathalia. She and Garrick had been apart for a month when she learned that she was expecting another child, which is what prompted her trip to reunite with her husband and his fiancée.

“I’m here to support Garrick,” Dannielle explained in the preview. “Even if Nathalia feels like she doesn’t want me here right now, that doesn’t matter.”

On April 23, Dannielle and Garrick confirmed that their third child, a daughter named Leia, was born in May 2023, which means that these Seeking Sister Wife episodes were filmed more than one year ago.