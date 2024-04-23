Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield secretly welcomed baby No. 3, daughter Leia Lilly Melisa Merrifield, in May 2023.

“Leia is such a personality. She is very particular with what she likes and doesn’t like,” the reality TV couple told People on Tuesday, April 23. “She makes us all laugh. She is super independent and has been since birth. I prayed she would have her daddy’s beautiful blue eyes and she does.”

News of their daughter’s birth was shared just one day after the pair announced their pregnancy during season 5 of the TLC reality show.

Dannielle, 36, later took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans. “We decided to go live today because obviously last night, the show showed that I was pregnant and it’s been quite a while since that was filmed,” she said while sitting with her husband and infant daughter.

“Obviously, you know, we [didn’t] want to ruin the show and talk about [the pregnancy],” she added. “So now we’re free to, obviously now that it’s out and we get to share her with the world. … I’m so excited to share this because obviously as a mother, you guys know if you’re mothers, it is so hard not to talk about your kids. Your kids are a part of you and she’s such a joy in our lives.”

The mother of three – who also shares two teenage sons, Geremiah and Solomon, with her husband – told People that she’s not worried about the major age difference between her children.

“I know the boys will be moved out of the house when she is about 5, but I also know they will be calling to check on her and stopping to see her as much as possible.”

While the current season of Seeking Sister Wife was filmed nearly two years ago, Dannielle said it’s been “so weird” to watch their journey play back on TLC.

“But seeing the moment I told Garrick I was pregnant, I will never forget it. I was nervous about sharing the news with him because neither one of us expected this to happen. But Leia is such an amazing blessing to our entire family,” she added. “As everyone knows, it’s crazy how fast time goes by. It’s insane that she’s almost one year old and about to start walking!”

Despite some complications during her pregnancy, the reality star went on to say that she wouldn’t “change it for the world.”

“I believe God was watching out for her and me,” she added. “It’s so true that we have to treasure every moment of life because they’re so fleeting. We didn’t expect to have our beautiful baby princess Leia.”

Dannielle and Garrick have been married for more than 15 years and were in a monogamous relationship for more than a decade before deciding to pursue polygamy. Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife documents the couple’s journey with Brazil native Nathalia.