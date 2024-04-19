Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle Merrifield’s husband, Garrick Merrifield, spent a month in Brazil with their potential sister wife, Nathalia, and she admitted she was afraid he wasn’t coming back.

“I think I’m just at a place where I just don’t know where my relationship is with Garrick,” Dannielle, 36, said in a private confessional in a teaser for the Monday, April 22, episode shared by TLC. “I know we need this separation, I know there’s a reason for it too.”

The mom of two felt it was “healthy” for her and Garrick, 40, to have time apart as the trajectory of their relationship wasn’t “going good.”

“Garrick could if he chose to, run away with Nathalia,” she admitted. “I’m nervous about moving forward with Nathalia, in a legal marriage, I don’t know what if he stays there, with her. What if this is the end for us.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Fans watched during season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife as Garrick and Dannielle dusted their shoulders off following their split from Roberta Rodriguez. The couple crossed paths with a woman named Nathalia, 25, from Brazil, on a dating app and met in person for the first time during a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

TLC

The trip proved that Dannielle and Garrick were seemingly on different pages when it came to adding another wife to their family. Dannielle admitted she was “afraid” due to everything that happened in their last courtship with Roberta and believed her husband was rushing into proposing too quickly.

“All I was trying to do was express how I feel about things. I know Nathalia’s not Roberta,” Dannielle said through tears in a confessional during the March 25 episode. “It’s just … when you trust something with all your heart and they trample it, it’s just … I’ve never had that feeling before. Ever. And that’s devastating.”

The relationship hit another obstacle when Nathalia caught Garrick active on a dating app, despite him telling her he wasn’t. “When [Garrick] first asked me to date him, he said he would get off all dating platforms,” Nathalia, who was considering moving from Brazil to the United States to join the family, said in a confessional. “It was not me who requested this. Actually, I didn’t even know he used those platforms.”

Dannielle also confronted Garrick, noting that he “knew” other users could still see his profile and claimed he refused to delete the app before meeting Nathalia in person. “I said that to him in Colorado, and he disagreed with me, but as soon as Nathalia says it, it’s no problem,” she complained about her husband agreeing to delete the app in a confessional. “It’s like what? It feels like a huge lack of respect. It does not feel good at all.”

Despite the drama, Garrick later proposed to Nathalia during the April 8 episode, which she accepted.

Fans can keep up with the sister wife drama when Seeking Sister Wife airs on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.