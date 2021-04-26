Still going strong. Seeking Sister Wife star Dimitri Snowden wrote an adoring message in honor of his spouse, Ashley Snowden, as they consider expanding their family on the show.

“Love absolutely love. Your love and wisdom become richer, bigger and brighter with each revolution,” the TLC alum, 40, gushed alongside her portrait while celebrating her birthday and Earth Day on Sunday, April 25. “Your blossom is beyond beautiful. I love you to infinity and beyond.”

TLC

Ashley shared a stunning selfie of her own via Instagram while ringing in her latest trip around the sun, captioning the snap, “Birthday Bliss.”

The couple are currently appearing on season 3 of the reality series, which details how several plural families incorporate new partners into their worlds. Ashley and Dimitri still live in Los Angeles, California, and he introduced the two new ladies who have caught his eye in recent episodes.

Dimitri has been dating Christeline, a single mother from South Africa, as well as a henna artist from Atlanta, Georgia, named Tayler.

While they open up their hearts to new love on the show, Dimitri also recalled how their relationship with former spouse, Vanessa Cobbs, fell apart. He brought up Vanessa’s previous birthday trip to Seattle and how she came to a decision to move on with her life after only one year together.

“During that time away, she came to a realization that it just wasn’t fitting, it didn’t feel good, it wasn’t working,” Dimitri said, noting Vanessa broke the news via text. “She announced that she wanted to conclude the relationship.”

TLC

Ashley said it blindsided her because of the “timing and method,” but she felt it must have been something Vanessa carefully considered before coming forward with her feelings.

“I think, for her, it had been some time brewing,” Ashley added. “I think she knew in her heart that maybe she had made the wrong choice — that maybe a plural family actually wasn’t what she wanted for her life.”

Vanessa broke her silence about leaving the Snowdens back in April 2019 and said she looked fondly on the time they shared together. “I now know that just because you love someone (or a family), does not necessarily mean that you are meant to be with them,” she explained. “Sometimes their long-established dynamic is not aligned with your own personal growth and path forward.”

New Seeking Sister Wife episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.