A new season of TLC’s reality show Seeking Sister Wife is right around the corner and the drama is going to be next level. Viewers will see five polygamist families dealing with complications as they try to keep the peace in their plural relationships. Keep reading to find out the premiere date, cast and more!

Who Will Be on Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife ?

There will be two returning families — the Winders and Snowdens — and three brand new broods in upcoming episodes. “From a 90 Day twist featuring a Brazilian bombshell and a divorce, to an explosive live-in battle of the hearts, all in the midst of a quarantine, this season is offering a wildly unfiltered and compelling look into these families’ ups and downs as they date in this arguably unconventional world,” the press release reads ahead of the season 3 debut.

Courtesy Dimitri Snowden/Instagram

Any Big Surprises From the Returning Cast?

After moving on from Vanessa, Dimitri and Ashley Snowden are still residing in Los Angeles, California, and they now have two new girlfriends. Time will tell if it works in the end or if their budding romances simply fizzle out.

As for the Winders, Colton and his second wife, Sophie, are expecting their first child together. After moving in with his first wife, Tami, the brood has their eyes set on Kimberley for an additional sister wife. Although she scored the ladies’ approval, Colton has some concerns about incorporating another partner, especially because he has a baby boy on the way.

Who Is New to the Cast?

We’ll get to meet Dannielle Merrifield and Garrick Merrifield, who are considering getting a divorce so they can have a polygamous relationship. Jarod Clark and his two leading ladies, Vanessa Clark and Kaleh Clark, are also open to adding another woman to the mix, but they fear it could cause further stress on their connection. Last but not least, Sidian and Tosha Jones are seeking a sister wife after heartbreak, however, they struggle to find a good match for them.

When Is the Season 3 Premiere?

Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife premieres Monday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.