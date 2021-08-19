Trusting their journey! Seeking Sister Wife stars Colton, Tami and Sophie Winder shared an update on their family and revealed why their budding relationship with Kimberley didn‘t work out in the end.

Kimberley, who hails from North Carolina, was new to the polygamist lifestyle, but she flew into Utah to meet her potential family during season 3.

“With Kimberley, she was so sweet and loving, and we enjoyed having her here,” Sophie told Linda Antwi of The Melanated Way in a new interview.

Courtesy Winder Family/Instagram

“And at the end of the day, we just didn’t have that feeling of knowing that she was supposed to be part of our family,” she added. “It just didn’t feel right, and I think that’s what we try to follow, why we talk about things.”

As for whether they are on the dating market again for another sister spouse, Sophie said there is someone special on their radar. “We are talking to someone, but we don’t know where it’s going to go,” the reality star explained, revealing they are not putting too much of an expectation on it.

“We are interested in meeting her,” Sophie went on. “What we’ve always said is with this lifestyle, and the belief system that we hold regarding it, if there’s a woman that’s supposed to be a part of our family, then we are all open to adding her to the family. And I think all of us want a third wife.”

Colton also said they “have not officially searched for a sister wife since, probably, like halfway through the first season that we were on.” At this point, he revealed, “It’s pretty much just been people that reach out to us that we’ve talked with.”

In July, Sophie announced she was expecting the brood’s third child, a baby girl due in November 2021.

Instagram; Facebook

“We are also excited to share that we have finally been receiving some answers that will help Tami in her fertility journey and are hopeful we will have exciting news to share in the near future,” the expectant star shared in her post.

Colton and his first wife, Tami, share a daughter, Sadie, while he and second wife Sophie are also proud parents of a son, Ephraim.

Sophie said this pregnancy in particular “has been way different, way different — especially with the whole pandemic and everything,” she told the outlet, with Tami saying being stuck at their place had to become a normalcy for their growing family. “I’m always at home anyway, so I’m not too concerned about it,” Sophie added. “But I’m also planning a home birth this time.”