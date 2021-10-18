How did Scott Disick react to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, isn’t thrilled after learning about their big news online, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it,” the source reveals.

The exes — who share kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — have had a tense relationship since Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, went Instagram official in February.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

A second insider previously revealed that the former Flip It Like Disick star is particularly angry about the Poosh founder’s PDA with the Blink-182 drummer. “Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis are going overboard with the PDA,” the source divulged. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers.”

On August 30, the Talentless founder allegedly sent an Instagram DM to Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima to discuss steamy paparazzi photos that were released of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat in Italy.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Scott, which Younes, 28, posted to his Instagram Stories, read. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French model allegedly replied.

The mom of three announced her boyfriend got down on one knee via Instagram on Sunday, October 17. “Forever @travisbarker,” she captioned several shots of the gorgeous beachside proposal.

Despite the drama, Kourt’s famous family couldn’t be happier for her.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” a third insider raved. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”