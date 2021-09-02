Behind closed doors. Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick have been “secretly clashing for a while and barely talk” amid her hot and heavy romance with Travis Barker, an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the source explains. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

A second insider previously revealed that the Talentless founder, 38, is particularly angry about the Poosh founder’s PDA with the Blink-182 drummer, 45. “Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis are going overboard with the PDA,” the source noted. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers.”

On Monday, August 30, the Flip It Like Disick star allegedly sent an Instagram DM to Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima to discuss steamy paparazzi photos that were released of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and her man making out on a boat in Italy.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Scott, which Younes, 28, posted to his Instagram Stories, read. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French model allegedly replied.

“Kourtney’s used to Scott making snide comments about her and Travis, so isn’t surprised about Younes’ leaked messages, but at the same time thinks it’s twisted of Scott to shade her to Younes,” the source explained. “Especially [since] her two exes never even got on. She feels Scott should mind his own business and focus on his own relationship with Amelia and stop interfering with hers.” Scott started dating Amelia Gray Hamlin in October 2020 after they were spotted at Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together.

Kourtney and Travis first sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later.