The drama has heated up between Kourtney Kardashian and exes Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima amid her hot relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, made their romance Instagram official in February and have progressed quickly. They’ve taken multiple vacations together, including a few with their respective children, and aren’t afraid to pack on the PDA.

Kourtney and Scott, 38, ended their romantic relationship in 2015 after nearly a decade together but remained close friends and coparents while raising their three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Poosh founder even admitted she and Scott would “probably” still be together if it weren’t for his past “substance abuse” issues during the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April.

At the time, the Flip It Like Disick star gave Kourtney his blessing to date other people, while joking that he wants to “kill” any guy she gets close to.

“I mean, yeah. I mean, you know, if you really love somebody you want them to be happy no matter what so I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said.

Although Kourt dated Younes, 28, from 2016 to 2018, her dynamic with Scott has seemingly deteriorated amid her relationship with Travis.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” an insider told Life & Style about the duo. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

The reality star and Talentless founder’s private issues came to light during Kourtney’s romantic trip to Italy and Paris with Travis. Younes leaked an alleged Instagram message from Scott shading the brunette beauty’s PDA with the musician.

While Scott has not spoken publicly about the alleged message, a second source told Life & Style that he is “pissed” about Kourtney and Travis’ sexually-charged romance and thinks they “should tone it down.”

The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum is used to the father of her children making “snide comments” about her relationship with the musician but thought it was “twisted” of him to air his grievances to Younes.

Keep scrolling to see a full breakdown of what happened between Kourtney, Travis, Scott and Younes!