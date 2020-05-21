Scott Disick Reunites With Daughter Penelope After Short Rehab Stint

Daddy-daughter time! Scott Disick reunited with his 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, following his short stint in rehab. The 36-year-old took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 20, to share a photo of him relaxing poolside with his little girl.

“Pool day with Pinop,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a snap of “Poosh” reclining on a lounge chair while holding a cold beverage. Giving the camera a soft smile, P looked like she was enjoying spending quality time with her daddy.

Scott’s sweet day with his daughter comes after his brief stay in rehab. While the Daily Mail was first to report the news on April 28, the outlet claimed the businessman was seeking help for substance abuse. On May 4, Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer refuted their reporting, telling TMZ he was “working on his past traumas” and sought treatment to grieve the loss of his parents in 2013 and 2014. That same day, TMZ confirmed he had left the facility.

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

The Kardashian clan “didn’t suspect” the real estate mogul’s emotional issues were “this bad,” a source exclusively told In Touch on May 5. “Scott fooled a lot of people into thinking that his life was on the straight and narrow.”

Although it’s been several years since his parents, Bonnie and Jeffery, passed away, he “never fully dealt with his parents’ death,” the source revealed. “He set his feelings aside, never fully coped with the emotions surrounding this major loss. That’s why he’s still struggling with it.”

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott’s sudden decision to focus on his mental health is a result of some self-reflection while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the source shared. With his extra downtime in social isolation, Scott’s mind began to wonder and reflect on his tragic loss.

“Their deaths were devastating for him. Bonnie and Jeffrey were his parents but they were also the only people in the world he had a real family connection with. And he lost them both,” the insider said. “The hurt never goes away, but hopefully he’ll find a way to move on and honor their memory.”

Thankfully, everything seems to be fine with Scott’s nuclear family. The proud dad is also the father to Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He has been dating his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, for three years and she has been “a good influence on him,” the source added. Additionally, “there were no issues with his coparenting routine with Kourtney.”

While Scott is still working on himself, it’s nice to see him spending some quality time with his daughter.