Scott Disick’s family “didn’t suspect” his emotional issues were “this bad” after he checked himself into rehab to deal with his past trauma, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Scott fooled a lot of people into thinking that his life was on the straight and narrow.”

“Most of the family thought he was doing fine,” the insider reveals, noting that things between him and girlfriend Sofia Richie were going well, in addition to his great relationship with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian. “By all accounts, Sofia was a good influence on him and there were no issues with his coparenting routine with Kourtney.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although Scott, 36, put on a positive front, he “definitely has a lot of demons, and he doesn’t let a lot of people into his private world,” the source admits. “Does he drink and party 24/7? No. He has moments when he can stop it all, but once he starts up again, it’s game on. You have to remember that he never took sobriety that seriously when he entered rehabs in the past.” While the Daily Mail first reported Scott entered rehab for substance abuse, his lawyer, Marty Singer told TMZ it was actually to deal with the grief of losing his parents in 2013 and 2014. “I would say it’s a combination of things,” the source tells In Touch.

Revealing Scott “never fully dealt with his parents’ death,” the source explains, “he set his feelings aside, never fully coped with the emotions surrounding this major loss. That’s why he’s still struggling with it.”

A second source confirms “the loss of his parents and not dealing with that properly was the reason that Scott decided he needed to go to rehab.” The insider says Scott’s mind began to wander while spending time alone in quarantine, and he began reflecting on his family. “Their deaths were devastating for him. Bonnie and Jeffrey were his parents but they were also the only people in the world he had a real family connection with. And he lost them both,” says the first insider. “He’s the only child so he was super close to his mom and dad. Scott needs this time to process his feelings.”

Unfortunately, Scott left the medical facility in Colorado just one week after checking in because the rehab center allegedly violated HIPAA laws and leaked his photo, TMZ reported. “It took a lot for him to go to rehab, and the fact that he was stabbed in the back by them and his information leaked is just a shame, because he is a good guy just looking for some help,” explains our second insider.

Now, those close to Scott are hoping he can still get the help he needs. “The hurt never goes away, but hopefully he’ll find a way to move on and honor their memory,” says the first source. We’re wishing Scott all the best.