Scott Disick checked himself back into rehab, multiple outlets report. Us Weekly confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sought treatment at a medical facility in Colorado.

While the Daily Mail, who was first to report the news, claims Disick checked himself in on April 28 for substance abuse, Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, tells TMZ he was “working on his past traumas. In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week.” According to the outlet, Disick has left the facility.

The father of three, 36, was seen struggling with addiction throughout several seasons of KUWTK and admitted himself into rehab numerous times over the years. In March 2015, he even became an official paid spokesperson for Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica. “I realize my issues are bigger than me and I’m ready to truly remedy this struggle [which] I continue to battle,” he said in a statement at the time.

In October 2015, reports indicated the New York native checked himself into a facility again, this time in Malibu. Just a few months later, In Touch exclusively confirmed he relapsed in December, with insiders revealing he was “hiding his drinking” from Kourtney Kardashian and partying until the early hours of the morning.

His addiction issues frequently caused relationship drama with Kourtney, contributing to their eventual split. Now, his new girlfriend Sofia Richie seems to have his back. Even after Disick left for rehab, she continued to support him — and his company — on social media. On Sunday, May 3, she promoted a new face mask from Talentless on her Instagram Story.

An insider also told Life & Style the couple had been enjoying the alone time together without all of the “chaos” that usually surrounded them. “They’ve slowed down so much that I think that when this is over, they may appreciate each other more than they did before,” a source said. “They’re used to having a full house of friends, personal trainers, etc.”

The couple had “zero drama in their relationship” before Disick left, and even hit the sand together for one last outing in Malibu just days before he began his rehab stay. On April 24, the stars were spotted with a friend while taking advantage of the empty beaches. As Sofia, 21, walked along the shore with a glass of wine in hand, the two men headed out for a bike ride in the fresh air. We hope he is feeling better, and we’re sending him all the best.