Following news that Scott Disick left rehab, his ex Kourtney Kardashian posted a telling message on Instagram.

“Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them),” she captioned a photo with their daughter, Penelope, on Monday, May 4. “Believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter.”

In response, sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “Awwww the best advice, Kourt,” with a purple heart emoji.

Us Weekly confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, — who shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with Kourtney, 41, — sought treatment at a medical facility in Colorado. However, he has since checked out, according to TMZ.

Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told the outlet he was “working on his past traumas. In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week.” The Daily Mail, who was first to report the news, claimed Disick checked himself in on April 28 for substance abuse.

Singer confirmed to E! that Disick “checked himself out and is immediately returning home” after a photo was taken of the father of three inside the facility, noting the image was a “violation” of his privacy.

On the April 30 episode of KUWTK, Disick opened up about the death of his mom, Bonnie, and his dad, Jeffrey. “Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” the Flip It Like Disick alum said while looking through old photos. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

Although fans saw his issues play out on several seasons of the Kar-Jenners‘ hit show, it seemed like he was in a great place these days, especially after getting together with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

An insider told Life & Style in April that the couple have “slowed down” in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They’re used to having a full house of friends, personal trainers, etc … and just a lot of chaos.”

Here’s hoping Scott takes time to work on himself and gets the help he needs.