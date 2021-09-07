It’s over … for now. Amelia Gray Hamlin “needs time to reassess” her relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, a source tells Life & Style. “They’re having space to figure out what they really want.”

According to the insider, it was “Amelia’s decision” to take a break. The 20-year-old model “wasn’t happy about the DM leak” allegedly involving Scott, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

“She questions whether Scott still has feelings for Kourtney and doesn’t like the idea of being dragged into their feud,” notes the source.

Younes, 28, took to Instagram to share an alleged DM from the Talentless founder calling out Kourtney, 42, and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, for packing on the PDA during their trip to Venice. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, read.

The screengrab also included a photo of the Poosh.com founder straddling the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on a boat. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied, adding, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” as the caption.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Younes wrote, “Couldn’t miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long. [Tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now.”

Although Scott has yet to publicly comment on the alleged DM, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is “accusing” Kourtney and Travis of “going overboard with the PDA,” a separate source previously told In Touch. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers.”

Kourtney, who went public with Travis in February, “feels Scott should mind his own business and focus on his own relationship and stop interfering with hers,” the insider explained.

For Amelia’s part, she shared a cryptic message amid the drama. “Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best,” her Monday, September 6, Instagram Story read.