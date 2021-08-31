Battle of the exes? Scott Disick is “accusing” Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker of “going overboard with the PDA,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers,” adds the insider, referring to Scott and Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

According to the source, the Poosh.com founder, 42, is “used to” Scott, 38, “making snide comments” about her and Travis, 45. In fact, Kourtney “isn’t surprised” about the Talentless founder’s alleged leaked message to ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, says the insider.

The male model, 28, shared an alleged Instagram DM from Scott calling out Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer for a loved-up photo from their trip to Venice, Italy. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message on Monday, August 30, read. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes apparently replied.

“It’s twisted of Scott to shade Kourtney to Younes, especially as her two exes never even got on,” the source notes. “She feels Scott should mind his own business and focus on his own relationship and stop interfering with hers.”

Scott is currently dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The New York Native and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star, 20, went public with their romance in February, the same month as Kourtney and Travis.

Although Scott gave the mother of his children and her beau his “blessing” during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen in June, tensions are high. “They are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider explains.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourtney and Travis began dating,” recalls the source. “She’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”