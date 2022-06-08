The Lord is moving on. Scott Disick and his recent girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, have split after two months of dating.

On Wednesday, June 8, a source told Us Weekly that the Talentless founder, 39, and the model, 27, “were never serious to begin with” and were only “casually dating.”

Despite going their separate ways, the source added that Scott “likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates” and probably won’t “cut her off completely.” Nevertheless, the New York native is “on the prowl” again now that he and Rebecca have broken up.

“Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers,” the insider claimed, adding that he “DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments.”

The former pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere on April 8. They first sparked romance rumors just three days prior when they were spotted holding hands in Malibu one day after his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian participated in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony with husband Travis Barker. The reality TV star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, did not, however, get legally married until May 15 at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

Scott and Kourtney had a dramatic on-again, off-again relationship from 2006 to 2015, which was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The former couple share children Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick. Three days after Scott and Rebecca appeared at the Kardashians premiere, an insider exclusively described to Life & Style how the Poosh founder felt about her ex’s new relationship.

“Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age,” the source said on April 11, referring to Scott’s history of dating younger women. “She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well.”

Despite the fact that Scott was spending time with Rebecca, he was seen leaving Papi Steak in Miami with Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios on May 8. Just two weeks after that, he left a seriously NSFW comment under an Instagram post by former flame Holly Scarfone, whom he was seen on several outings with throughout February and March. In the image, the Too Hot to Handle alum, 23, wore a sultry long-sleeved Talentless bodysuit.

“Oh lord she’s @talentless,” she captioned her post on May 24, to which Scott commented, “I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended.”

On June 3, he and Holly were seen together in Los Angeles visiting a Balenciaga shop, according to E! News.

Previously, the former KUWTK star dated ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin from October 2020 to September 2021. Following their split, Scott was spotted hanging out with multiple women, including model Bella Banos and Hana Cross in December 2021.

Nevertheless, Scott has struggled with seeing Kourtney with her musician husband since they went public with their relationship in February 2021. Two days after the new spouses tied the knot in front of their families in Italy on May 22, a separate insider told In Touch that the father of three started “hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding.”

“Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away,” the source said at the time. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott.”