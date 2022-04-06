On to the next one! Scott Disick was seen holding hands with a new mystery woman while having a night out on the town in Los Angeles.

Lord Disick and model Rebecca Donaldson were spotted on Tuesday, April 5, enjoying a day out in the sun in Malibu, California. Rebecca, 27, looked California casual as she wore short denim shorts and a white, flowy long-sleeved blouse.

The pair’s outing occurred the day after his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian had a Vegas wedding ceremony with fiancé Travis Barker after the 64th Grammys. Scott, 39, and Kourtney share three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Scott and the London resident spent more time together later that night where they were seen grabbing dinner at Catch in Los Angeles. Later that night and into the early hours of April 6, the pair left a party hosted at On The Rox while holding each other’s hands.

The Flip It Like Disick star was recently linked to Too Hot To Handle’s Holly Scarfone. On February 24, Scott and Holly were seen leaving Scott’s go-to date night restaurant, Nobu Malibu.

Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In March, the two went on a baecation to Paris, and it was full of selfies and lingerie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum snapped a behind-the-scenes picture of Holly in a lingerie set and posted it to his Instagram Stories.

On March 7, Holly posted a picture of her wearing a black lingerie set with the Eiffel Tower showcased in the background of the photo. The Talentless founder chimed in the comment section, making it known he was with the reality personality. “Where is my photo credit,” his comment read.

“Lounging in the city of amour. Photo creds @letthelordbewithyou,” she re-captioned the steamy picture.

Since his breakup with Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney’s engagement to Travis, Scott has been living the ultimate single life. A source previously gave Life & Style exclusive details on his dating life.

“No one seriously at the moment,” the insider said in November 2021, adding that “he’s in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.” The source also revealed that Scott wishes he could have done things “differently” with the POOSH founder.

Keep reading to learn more about Rebecca Donaldson!

Rebecca Donaldson Owns an Activewear Line.

The Scotland native is the founder of Muse Activewear. In the athleisure wear’s official Instagram account, the bio reads “Athleisurewear for the ambitious, inspired female.” She even represents her brand in the bio of her Instagram account.

Rebecca launched the brand during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in October 2020. In an interview with Vestd in May 2021, she revealed that she mainly runs the activewear line by herself and hires freelancers when needed.

“I’ve never had a 9-5 job. I’ve part-time worked in that sort of role however I’ve only ever lasted around six months,” she said. “This is probably part of the reason why I decided to start my own business!”

Rebecca Donaldson Is a Model.

Just Scott’s type! Rebecca is represented by M+P Models, which is located in London, England. Along with her activewear line, she has her portfolio through the modeling agency linked on her Instagram account.

According to her portfolio, the model is 5’7” with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Rebecca Donaldson Won a Beauty Contest.

In 2011, Rebecca won the regional beauty contest, “Face of 2011.” In an interview with Daily Record UK in 2011, the then 17-year-old revealed that her mother, to her surprise, entered her in the contest.

“​​I am really excited to have won and am really looking forward to entering the Top Model UK competition,” she said.

Rebecca Donaldson Lives in London.

Although she was born and raised in a city called Perth in Scotland, she now lives in London.