Who is Scott Disick’s latest fling? Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone was first seen with Scott on February 24 outside of Nobu Malibu. Fans are saying she bears a striking resemblance to Kylie Jenner. Read on to find out more about Holly and who she is.

Holly Has a Degree in Psychology

Holly is a 23-year-old reality star alum. She’s from Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado in July 2021, with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Holly Has Appeared On Netflix

Holly appeared on Netflix’s third season of Too Hot to Handle that aired in January, where she met her past love interest Nathan Son Mngomezulu. The pair hit it off immediately after meeting on the show, and cost the group’s prize of $69,000 after sharing a bed together and attempting to hide their intimate moments.

The reality stars announced on January 26 at the reunion special that they were no longer together because of Holly’s busy schedule as a college student.

Holly Is a Model

Holly has been represented by a modeling agency called Donabaldwin in Denver, Colorado, since April 2019. She also used to be an interior designer and social media manager for West Elm, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She Jetted Off to Paris With Scott

After the duo was seen having dinner at Nobu Malibu on the night of February 24, they jetted off to Paris. The two were seen cozying up to each other at the Boum Boum nightclub on March 3, where they packed on the PDA. They were seen dancing and partying together as the night went on in the City of Lights. The model was wearing a long black dress with strappy heels while Scott sported a dark olive bomber jacket with all black underneath.

Neil Warner/MEGA

Scott, 38, was seen just days before on a date with one of Kylie’s friends, Pia Mia. The Talentless founder previously dated Amelia Hamlin until they broke up in September 2021, and before that dated Sofia Richie for three years before breaking up in July 2020.

The TV personality shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The pair were on-again, off-again for years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. Scott and Kourtney share three children together, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.