Sam Asghari Can't Discuss Britney Spears on The Traitors

Sam Asghari’s relationship with Britney Spears is reportedly off-limits as a discussion topic during his time on Peacock’s The Traitors season 3.

The model, 30, is “not allowed” to talk about his pop star ex-wife, 42, while he’s filming the reality show in Scotland, sources told TMZ on Friday, June 7. That reportedly includes anything positive or negative about her.

“Our sources say it’s clear Britney doesn’t want a peep out of Sam about her, period,” the publication reported.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is a reality TV competition where contestants, a mix of celebrities and non-famous faces, must play a murder mystery game. They work together on missions to build up a prize fund ultimately worth up to $250,000. However, there are traitors in their group who are tasked with skillfully “murdering” the faithful players. The faithful players must try to uncover all of the traitors and banish them before the end of the game in order to split the money evenly. If a traitor makes it to the end, they will walk away with the entire prize.

Sam is set to star in season 3 alongside Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, Real Housewives stars Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley and Robyn Dixon, Survivor alums Jeremy Collins, “Boston” Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos and Carolyn Wiger, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and more.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sam and Britney tied the knot in June 2022 after five years of dating. However, their marriage only lasted one year, as In Touch confirmed in August 2023 that they had decided to call it quits.

“Britney wants out of her marriage. A divorce is in the works. Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County that same day, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in May. Meanwhile, she has reportedly moved on with boyfriend Paul Soliz, who worked as a housekeeper and maintenance worker in her home in 2022. But the relationship raised red flags for Sam, a source exclusively told In Touch in early May.

“Britney’s new guy raised red flags for everyone, but Britney. Sam especially, he saw how Britney interacted with Paul, openly flirting with him,” the insider said. “Paul may look tough and be rough around the edges, but he’s a sweet talker. He’s got a soft side, but we all know Britney likes bad boys. Sam was too nice for Britney, everyone knew it.”