A new group of Traitors and Faithfuls have been enlisted for season 3 of The Traitors. Who is included in the new cast, what is the show about and when does season 3 premiere?

Who Is in ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Cast?

Several famous reality stars have been recruited to star on the third installment of Peacock’s The Traitors.

Many of the new cast members come from the world of Bravo, including The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon and Real Housewives of New York City’s Dorinda Medley.

Other Bravo stars on the new season include Summer House’s Ciara Miller and Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Bachelor Nation will be represented by Gabby Windey and Wells Adams, while RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen will also compete.

Many of the new stars are familiar with the competition reality TV genre, including Survivor alums Jeremy Collins, “Boston” Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos and Carolyn Wiger, as well as former Big Brother contestants Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, Down to Earth with Zac Efron’s Dylan Efron, Total Divas’ Nikki Garcia, The Biggest Loser’s Bob Harper, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause round out the cast.

Who Is Hosting ‘The Traitors’ Season 3?

Alan Cumming is set to return as the host for season 3 of The Traitors, which will once again be filmed at the grand Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Additionally, Alan’s sidekick Lala will also return.

What Is ‘The Traitors’ About?

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, The Traitors has Alan secretly anoint “Traitors.” The rest of the contestants are expected to remain faithful to the group, and are tasked to identify the Traitors during the round-table ritual. While the Faithfuls are expected to work together to banish Traitors, the Traitors are able to “murder” a Faithful each night and remove them from the game.

The goal of the Faithfuls is to make it to the end, where the contestants must decide who is a Faithful and who is a Traitor. If the remaining Faithfuls are able to identify the Traitors, they get to split the cash prize. However, any remaining Traitors have the option to take the money for themselves.

Marleen Moise/WireImage

When Does ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Premiere?

The premiere date for season 3 of The Traitors has not been announced. However, the past two seasons have aired on Peacock in January 2023 and January 2024.