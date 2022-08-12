Coming back! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and gave an update on his sobriety journey and custody arrangement of his daughter, Ariana, during a sit-down with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Ronnie, 36, admitted it had been a “long year” while visiting with his former costar, 40. The Bronx native previously announced his break from the MTV show in May 2021 following his arrest for a domestic violence incident involving ex-fiancé Saffire Mattos one month prior. Although he was not charged, the situation led him to exit the franchise. He last appeared on Jersey Shore, albeit briefly, in January.

“It’s been a lot of just doing the right thing — being a full-time dad and being sober,” Ron explained to Mike. “I’m living the best life I can, one day at a time.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Considering Mike has been sober for nearly seven years, he said he was able to recognize that his costar was previously “on the wrong road.”

“I knew you were on the road of redemption, and it’s a long road. But I heard you’re doing the right thing. Are you?” Mike asked his friend, who confirmed he was sticking with his treatment plan. Ronnie admitted his past attempts at sobriety would fizzle out after 30 or so days.

Although Ronnie said he was in a “state of depression,” he had been trying to “improve” himself and focus on self-care. The Famously Single alum also revealed he has custody of his daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with ex Jen Harley, “basically full-time.”

When asked if he would want to see any other roommates, which includes Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie acknowledged that he “definitely [missed]” his former costars and hoped to “own up to [his] mistakes.”

Ronnie got very emotional during a private interview as he reflected on the past falling outs he’s had with his friends. “This has been one of the hardest years I’ve ever had to face and I’ve been through some s—t. I f—ked up,” he said through tears. “I understand and that’s part of recovery, as well. What matters is I got through it and I’m going to continue to get through it one day at a time.”

Mike agreed that it would be “necessary” to make “individual” apologies because his past “actions have affected everyone.”

Ronnie said in May 2021 that he and MTV “mutually agreed” upon the decision for him exit the franchise, which he had been involved in since its premiere in 2009.

“I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for far too long,” he said at the time. “My number one goal now is facing my issues head-on. This process will be difficult, but my number one priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”