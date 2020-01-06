He went there. Ricky Gervais shaded Felicity Huffman and the college admissions scandal during his opening at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

“You all look lovely, dolled up. You came in your limos,” Ricky, 58, began his joke. “I came in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman, so … no, shush,” he stopped as the audience reacted. “It’s her daughter I feel sorry for, OK? That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her. And her dad was in Wild Hogs.”

Ricky was making a joke about how Felicity, 57, went to jail in 2019. She was indicted on March 12, 2019 on charges related to a nationwide college admissions cheating scam and ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

Then, in September, the actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison and one year of probation for her charges. She also had to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

“Felicity has always been about family, but her stint in prison has shifted her priorities,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in November. “Instead of focusing on making sure her girls [get] the best chance at a good future, she’s now focused on her family’s blessings and how to live a more authentic and honest life. … Felicity owns the mistakes she’s made. She did something wrong, she got caught, she was humiliated and she paid the price. But she’s had to admit that it was all of her own making. She gets it now.”

The source added that “prison was a huge wake-up call” for the Desperate Housewives alum, and that, “Felicity is not the same woman. This scandal ripped her life apart and made her look at who she really was as a person. She really strived to be a good parent, neighbor and an upstanding citizen. She made some huge mistakes, but she’s humbled now. It was a huge reality check.”

But apparently, Ricky didn’t get the message about Felicity being humbled! That, or as he said in his Golden Globes opener, “They’re just jokes.” Lighten up, people!