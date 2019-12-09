Shutterstock (3)

They’ve still got it. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy have been married for more than 20 years after dating for 15 years — on and off, but it still counts! What’s the secret to their long relationship?

A source told In Touch exclusively in October that the couple is standing strong together in the wake of Felicity’s legal troubles involving the college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison on September 13 for her involvement, and the insider said of the duo after Felicity checked into prison on October 15, “Felicity and Bill are a real unit and Bill is holding the family together as Felicity completes her sentence.”

The insider added of the Desperate Housewives alum, “She wants to put this behind her and focus on the girls and healing her family.” That support may be key to William, 69, and Felicity’s marriage going the distance.

The actors met at the Atlantic Theater Company in New York City in the early 1980s, Us Weekly reported. They dated for 15 years, and William proposed to his now-wife many times over those years. “I was so scared of marriage that I thought I would’ve preferred to step in front of a bus,” Felicity revealed to Tribune News in February 2015. Clearly, she had nothing to worry about!

In fact, the duo split up at one point and stayed apart for “four or five years,” Felicity confessed. Thankfully, when William asked her again after that long breakup, the actress accepted. “I was finally smart enough to go, ‘I’m going to marry this guy or really lose him for good,” she told Tribune.

The couple finally got married on September 6, 1997. They now share two daughters — Sophia and Georgia — and seem to be going strong even after Felicity’s legal woes. The source who spoke with In Touch said of Wiliam and Felicity’s hopes for their family after the college admissions drama, “All they want is for the girls to be happy. And to heal from all the trauma that has come from this.”

