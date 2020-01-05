What a great partnership. In the lead-up to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, people are dying to know about host Ricky Gervais‘ personal life. You may be interested to learn he’s not about to make jokes about his wife — because he doesn’t actually have one.

Who Is Ricky Gervais’ Partner?

Ricky, 58, has been in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, producer Jane Fallon, since 1982. He lives with her in West London, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They are college sweethearts and met while studying at University College London.

What Does Jane Fallon Do?

Shutterstock

Jane, 59, is an author and has written several best-selling novels, including Getting Rid of Matthew, Got You Back, The Ugly Sister, Strictly Between Us, My Sweet Revenge, Faking Friends, Tell Me A Secret and more.

Jane is also a former television producer who has worked on series like Teachers, 20 Things To Do Before You’re 30, Massive Landmarks of the 20th Century, EastEnders and This Life.

Do Ricky and Jane Have Any Children?

No, but the couple does share a cat — Ollie. She has over 59,000 Twitter followers, and they clearly have fun running the account and highlighting all of the feline’s adventures.

Why Aren’t Ricky and Jane Married?

Ricky and Jane have obviously been together for a very long time. So why haven’t they tied the knot?

Ricky explained when he spoke to The Times in 2010 that he doesn’t “see the point” in getting married to Jane. “We are married for all intents and purposes, everything’s shared and actually our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one,” he said. “But there’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God.” (Ricky previously revealed that he was an atheist).

The comedian also joked with David Letterman once, according to The Daily Express, “I don’t think there’s any point to us getting married. We don’t want any more toasters, we never want our families to meet, that would be terrible.”

However, Ricky does feature his partner in some of his jokes — just not in a “take my wife, please,” sort of capacity. Do you think he’ll give Jane a shout-out during the awards show?