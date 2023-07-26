Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was slammed by fans for heavily editing new photos.

Teresa, 51, took to Instagram on Monday, July 24, to share several snapshots of herself posing in a pink jumpsuit, which included a solo photo and pictures with friends. “Come on Barbie let’s go party,” the Bravo star captioned the photos.

Shortly after she shared the photos, fans rushed to the comments section to accuse Teresa of editing the photos. “Who the f–k is this? Cause that’s not you,” one person wrote. Another commented, “What in the face tune is this?”

The backlash continued as many social media users begged Teresa to stop altering her photos. “Omg Teresa enough with the FaceTune … you look like a cartoon character,” one fan states. “You’ve had a whole face transplant and look like a completely different person. Why do you still need filters?”

While one fan said she looked “unrecognizable,” another added, “Photoshopped much? Her face looks plastic like Barbie.”

Meanwhile, others commented on Teresa’s thinner frame and theorized that she used Ozempic to lose weight. “It’s giving very much Ozempic,” someone wrote. Another said, “Ozempic at its worst.”

The semaglutide is a weekly injectable medication that was designed for adults with type 2 diabetes. Ozempic reduces food cravings and makes a person feel fuller faster when they eat, which provides long-term management for their weight. Despite being made for people with diabetes, many stars have been accused of using the medication to lose weight.

While Teresa didn’t react to ​the speculation ​that she’s on Ozempic and edited the photos, the mother of four — who shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with her ex-husband Joe Giudice ​— has been open about her decision to alter her appearance with plastic surgery in the past.

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” Teresa revealed while appearing as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo in November 2019. “So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing.”

She added that her now-husband, Luis Ruelas, supported her decision to get a nose job. “I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’” she told the crowd. “And he’s like, ‘Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it.’”

Meanwhile, Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, claimed in March 2023 that Teresa had her forehead lengthened. “She went back a little further [with her hairline]. Everybody does something,” Melissa, 44, said about Teresa.

Teresa has not publicly spoken about Melissa’s claims that she had her forehead lengthened. However, she has admitted to having breast augmentations.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2020, adding that she “could not be happier with the results.”